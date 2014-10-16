TODAY |

Car crashes into fuel pump at Palmerston North petrol station

A small fire has been put out after a vehicle crashed into a petrol station in Palmerston North this morning.

Police said they were responding to a family harm incident at a house when a vehicle left the property and crashed into a fuel pump at the petrol station shortly after 9.30am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand services were called to the scene after a small fire started at the petrol station on Tremain Avenue.

The man has since been taken into police custody.

Police say they were not pursuing the vehicle prior to the crash and no one was injured.

