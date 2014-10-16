Car crashes into fuel pump at Palmerston North petrol station

A small fire has been put out after a vehicle crashed into a petrol station in Palmerston North this morning.

File image of a man pumping petrol.

Police said they were responding to a family harm incident at a house when a vehicle left the property and crashed into a fuel pump at the petrol station shortly after 9.30am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand services were called to the scene after a small fire started at the petrol station on Tremain Avenue.

The man has since been taken into police custody.