Car crashes into concrete blocks outside home just weeks after the barricade put in place

A car has crashed into large concrete blocks outside a Lower Hutt house just three weeks after they were put there to protect a family home.
While the barricade is against Hutt City Council bylaws, they proved helpful in shielding the Ansell's house.
On Boxing Day, father-of-four Blair Ansell used a crane to put the two tonne blocks in place after two speeding cars smashed through the fence line.
He's contacted the council again, to find a solution which may include speed bumps.
