Car crashes into Canterbury house, three found after reportedly fleeing scene

Police have found three people believed to have fled the scene after a car crashed into a house in Canterbury overnight.

Emergency services were called to the high speed incident on Feather Place, Rolleston just after 2am.

A car had crashed at high velocity into the house and two parked cars.

Police told 1 NEWS three teenagers reportedly left the scene following the crash and were located by police after dogs were brought in to track their scent.

Police say no arrests have been made. 

Meanwhile, in Dunedin one person has died following a single car crash on Ravensbourne Road.

Fire and Emergency NZ were notified at about 3.40am and sent three crews to the scene.

Two other people were transported to hospital.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

