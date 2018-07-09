 

Car crashes after police chance near Auckland’s Sylvia Park shopping centre

Two people were arrested after the incident.
An ‘all-star’ team of eighteen divers entered the caves this afternoon as the boys and their families were notified of the development.

Thai cave rescue - as it happened: Four boys wearing face masks scramble to safety as rescue mission put on hold


An active front will bring rain and strong winds to much of the country today.

Rain, wind, hail and tornadoes possible today as strong westerly flow affects country

Police car night generic

Woman's body found on driveway in Auckland's Mount Roskill

In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said Saturday that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains again. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

Thai cave rescue: 'The operation went much better than expected' - after four boys rescued, exhausted divers rest, oxygen supplies renewed

'I miss you all, I want to leave quickly' - Letters from trapped boys in Thai cave tug at heartstrings

Sign advising there is flooding ahead on a road

Slips, power cuts in Wellington after overnight storm

Electricity is also out in parts of Taranaki and Whanganui.

00:38
In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said Saturday that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains again. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

Thai cave rescue: 'The operation went much better than expected' - after four boys rescued, exhausted divers rest, oxygen supplies renewed

The rescue attempt could resume this afternoon (NZT), but with heavy monsoon rain forecast, the weather will be critical.