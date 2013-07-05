Car crash in North Auckland closes road, causing delays

Motorists are warned to expect delays after a car crash has closed part of the Hibiscus Coast Highway in North Auckland.

Police road closed Source: 1 NEWS

A car crashed on the highway between Otanerua Road and Waiwera Road earlier today.

The driver of the car is critically injured and has been taken to Auckland hospital, Ambulance staff say.

The road was due to partially open within 15 minutes and fully reopen within an hour.