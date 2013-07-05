Car collides with power pole and brings down electrical wires across SH63 in Marlborough

A car has collided with a power pole and rolled in Marlborough this evening, bringing down the pole and electrical wires across State Highway 63.

Police road closed Source: 1 NEWS

The SH63 in Wairau Valley has since been closed where the accident occurred at 5.20pm today.

The two occupants in the car were not injured the incident.

The road will remain closed for some time as the road is cleared.

The SH63 road is part of the alternate route between Picton and Christchurch while SH1 is closed.