Car bursts into flames following crash in Christchurch

One person is in custody and faces driving charges following a single-car crash in Christchurch that saw the vehicle burst into flames.

The incident happened on Greers Road in Christchurch at about 2.30pm today.

Police say officers saw the car being driven dangerously but did not pursue the car instead followed it for several hundred metres.

The car then crashed into a power pole and a fence and then caught fire.

Two people were initially trapped in the vehicle and officers immediately went and pulled them from the vehicle.

A police officer at the scene told 1 NEWS it appeared the driver attempted to overtake and "lost control".

The driver was unharmed but the passenger was thrown from the car and has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Witness to the crash Jamie Green says he was cycling down Greers Road, a 50km zone, when he saw a red Ford Falcon speed past at what he believes was at least 140km per hour.

“I looked up and just saw the car in flames. I biked to the scene and saw police pulling the driver out,” he told 1 NEWS.

He said there was a passenger on the side of the road who was handcuffed along with the driver.

Mr Green said an ambulance also arrived to attend to the passenger who he said appeared to have “bad burns”.

“I was stunned, basically astonished at what had happened. They could have killed a family -there were people walking around everywhere," he said.

Debris from the vehicle struck a nearby person who received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by ambulance officers.

An occupant of the vehicle was also taken to hospital by ambulance.

Greers Road in Bishopdale has been cordoned off while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.