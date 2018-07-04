Car burns on side of major Auckland motorway

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.
William Martin Wakefield is related to the five-month-old, but it is not his biological child.
The Three Lions have claimed a 4-3 shootout win to advance in Russia.
The pair are doing their bit for the environment.
Introducing chlorine to supply had caused a particularly bad taste in April and May.