Capsicum shortage to hit NZ supermarkets

Capsicums could be in short supply in supermarkets over the next few weeks, after biosecurity concerns were discovered at the border.

The country's two major supermarket chains - Countdown and Foodstuffs - have both encountered problems with some of their overseas shipments.

Foodstuffs, which owns the New World and Pak'n'Save brands, said it's had issues with three shipments of capsicums from the Netherlands, that meant the produce couldn't be sold.

"We are continuing to source locally-grown capsicums but there is a chance of reduced supply for supermarket shelves over the next five to six weeks," the company said.

"We are working with suppliers to address the issue, while we await the results of Ministry for Primary Industries testing before shipping additional overseas product."

Foodstuffs said during winter months, it supplemented local supply with capsicums from Australia or the Netherlands.

Countdown said slower border clearance processes were behind its shortage.

It said the ministry had increased its focus on identifying lesions on produce.

"To ensure our products are fresh when they reach our shelves, and to prevent any waste, we have ordered smaller amounts of capsicums over the next couple of weeks while we work with MPI to understand their concerns," a spokesperson said.

Countdown hoped its supplies would return to normal levels in the coming weeks.

The Ministry for Primary Industries said there have been issues in the past few weeks with some imports of capsicum that had a fungus.