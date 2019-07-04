TODAY |

Capital's commuter chaos yesterday shows infrastructure is 'fragile', business leader says

1 NEWS
The CEO of Wellington Chamber of Commerce is calling for better public transport infrastructure after a train derailment caused commuter chaos yesterday.

Wellington trains are up and running again today after the derailment on Tuesday night.

All trains were cancelled, leaving an estimated 20,000 commuters to scramble to find other ways to work, due to a freight train derailment which damaged the tracks at about 7.40pm.

Metlink said to expect some disruption during peak time this morning as carriages need to be rearranged.

There are likely to be speed restrictions causing delays on the Hutt, Kapiti and Wairarapa lines for the rest of the week, the agency indicated.

Thousands of people in the capital faced big delays. Source: 1 NEWS

John Milford told TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning that Wellington’s infrastructure is fragile,

"The geography of where the city is based, the narrow corridors that actually serve the city where you have major roads and rail tracks coming in, puts the community at risk," he said. "This is not the first time we have had this issue. We have had storm issues, we have had earthquake issues."

He said public transport needs to be better.

"We have a resilience issue, we need to address these issues,” Mr Milford said.

All train lines were down this morning, and only limited bus replacement services. Source: 1 NEWS

The infrastructure is “fragile” after a train derailment on Tuesday night, CEO John Milford told Breakfast. Source: Breakfast
