TODAY |

Cape Kidnappers re-opens but with dire warning: You may die

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Hawke's Bay

A beach access to Cape Kidnappers in Hawke's Bay has been re-opened after being closed by a landslide in January, but the public is being urged not to use it due to the risk of injury or even death.

The Hastings District Council issued a release today notifying the public that the Clifton Beach access to Cape Kidnappers is now open again.

The notice came with the warning that the council strongly urges the public to "avoid the area due to the unquantified risk of injury or even death".

The beach was closed after a large landslide on January 23, which was followed by a number of additional landslides both at the same site and further along the cliff towards Clifton.

The release from Hastings District Council states in part: "Hastings district councillors made the decision to re-open the beach on March 6, but not until all reasonably practicable steps had been taken to keep people safe.

"As of this week the beach has been re-opened, warning signs remain in place, and kaitiaki are stationed near Clifton Campground at low tide to warn people to be careful if accessing the beach.

"Ongoing monitoring of the cliffs is continuing and if there is any danger from further landslide activity the beach may be closed again if public safety is at risk."

A more comprehensive risk analysis study is due to be complete by October.

The Department of Conservation access and facilities will remain closed until that assessment is done.

The news comes after two Korean tourists were injured in the first landslide in January, prompting Hastings District Council to close the popular walking track and halt Gannet Beach Adventures tractor tours in peak season.

The slip was followed by a similar-sized one in early February.

: 02 December 2017 : Tourist walking along the beach to Cape Kidnappers in Hawke's Bay region of New Zealand.
Cape Kidnappers, New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tornado damages at least 12 homes in Far North, as strong gusts batter Auckland
2
The actor, 74, was initially apprehensive about trying out the extreme sport.
Harrison Ford says NZ holiday with whānau has inspired him to give solo skydiving a go
3
A dozen properties at Cooper’s Beach in the Far North have suffered damage in the wild weather.
Raw video shows caravan flipped onto roof as tornado hits Far North beach settlement
4
The woman stunned fellow trampers over the long weekend by taking her furry friend for a visit to the popular spot.
Cat in a bag stuns fellow trampers atop Mount Maunganui, becomes internet hit
5
Jerry Uili sustained serious injuries to his face, including his eye and upper lip.
'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Vehicle sought after bumbling thieves botch ATM smash and dash in Bay of Plenty
06:19
Of 15,000 animal complaints only 62 prosecutions were made, a report from the University of Otago found.

SPCA can't afford to prosecute in many cases due to underfunding, chief executive says
01:48
The ship lost control while coming in to dock.

Daughter of woman injured in Venice cruise ship crash: 'I just want them back in NZ'

Speed limits too high on vast majority of New Zealand roads, NZTA estimates