Cape Kidnappers re-opens but with dire warning: You may die

A beach access to Cape Kidnappers in Hawke's Bay has been re-opened after being closed by a landslide in January, but the public is being urged not to use it due to the risk of injury or even death.

The Hastings District Council issued a release today notifying the public that the Clifton Beach access to Cape Kidnappers is now open again.

The notice came with the warning that the council strongly urges the public to "avoid the area due to the unquantified risk of injury or even death".

The beach was closed after a large landslide on January 23, which was followed by a number of additional landslides both at the same site and further along the cliff towards Clifton.

The release from Hastings District Council states in part: "Hastings district councillors made the decision to re-open the beach on March 6, but not until all reasonably practicable steps had been taken to keep people safe.

"As of this week the beach has been re-opened, warning signs remain in place, and kaitiaki are stationed near Clifton Campground at low tide to warn people to be careful if accessing the beach.



"Ongoing monitoring of the cliffs is continuing and if there is any danger from further landslide activity the beach may be closed again if public safety is at risk."

A more comprehensive risk analysis study is due to be complete by October.

The Department of Conservation access and facilities will remain closed until that assessment is done.

The news comes after two Korean tourists were injured in the first landslide in January, prompting Hastings District Council to close the popular walking track and halt Gannet Beach Adventures tractor tours in peak season.