Canterbury's SH1 closed at Rangitata River Bridge, campers nearby told to evacuate immediately

Canterbury's State Highway 1 Rangitata River Bridge has been closed as campers along the Rangitata River have been told to evacuate immediately after torrential rain caused waters to rise rapidly.

Residents and hut holders in the Canterbury Plains' Rangitata region have been urged to prepare to evacuate.

The Rangitata River is currently flowing at around 2140 cumecs at the gorge recorder and is rising rapidly, Timaru Civil Defence said in a statement. Extreme flows, likely 3000 cumecs or more, are anticipated later today. The flow may reach its highest peak in the last 20 years.

Civil Defence Information Centres are currently being set up in Geraldine and Temuka which should be operating just after noon.

Some floodwater is currently flowing down the South Branch, and there are several other vulnerable areas along the river that are at risk of river breakouts. The extreme flows expected later today will increase outflows into areas already hit by flooding, as well as increase the chance of issues developing in other parts of the river.

State Highway 1 at the Rangitata Bridge and the State Highway 72 bridge, Dip Road, and Ferry Road in Arundel, and Burnham Road and Badham Road in Rangitata, are now closed. Significant surface water will be present on all roads.



No diversions are currently in place, but people have been advised to avoid the area due to the risk of flooding.

The extended period of very high flows is expected to significantly increase the risk of further bank erosion and breakout flows, according to Civil Defence.

Landowners with stock in low-lying areas have been advised to shift stock to higher ground as river flow patterns can change quickly.

Widespread flooding is likely.

People have been advised to use extreme caution and ensure their own safety as the situation could change throughout the day.

Timaru Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and Environment Canterbury staff are currently monitoring the river.

There are indications of further heavy rainfall in alpine catchments later today and into Sunday.