Canterbury youth health advocate made Dame in Queen's Birthday Honour list

Doctor Sue Bagshaw has been made a dame companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to youth health.

Dame Sue has worked in the youth health sector for three decades and is currently a senior lecturer in paediatrics at the University of Otago in Christchurch.

In 1995 she established the 198 Youth Health Centre, a one stop shop, where she worked as a primary care youth health specialist until its closure in 2010.

Following the Christchurch earthquakes, Dame Sue worked to establish the city's first youth hub and, most recently, she has set about bringing together a collaboration of health, social services and transitional housing for the city's youth.

"If we can give each other permission to be vulnerable ... that's an incredibly positive thing" - Listen to Dame Susan Bagshaw on this morning's Queen's Birthday programme



Dame Sue said her work is its own reward.

"I just love it when I meet up with young people who've been to our service who come up to me and say 'It was so good, I'm doing so well now.'