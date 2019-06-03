TODAY |

Canterbury youth health advocate made Dame in Queen's Birthday Honour list

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Health
Christchurch and Canterbury

Doctor Sue Bagshaw has been made a dame companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to youth health.

Dame Sue has worked in the youth health sector for three decades and is currently a senior lecturer in paediatrics at the University of Otago in Christchurch.

In 1995 she established the 198 Youth Health Centre, a one stop shop, where she worked as a primary care youth health specialist until its closure in 2010.

Following the Christchurch earthquakes, Dame Sue worked to establish the city's first youth hub and, most recently, she has set about bringing together a collaboration of health, social services and transitional housing for the city's youth.

"If we can give each other permission to be vulnerable ... that's an incredibly positive thing" - Listen to Dame Susan Bagshaw on this morning's Queen's Birthday programme duration 14′ :11″ from Queen's Birthday Add to playlist Download

Dame Sue said her work is its own reward.

"I just love it when I meet up with young people who've been to our service who come up to me and say 'It was so good, I'm doing so well now.'

"You know, that's the best bit. They've actually grown through all their difficulties, and they've become their own person and contributing in their own right. That's fantastic; that makes it all worth it."

rnz.co.nz

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    There is no chance of the honour going to Dame Sue Bagshaw’s head. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Health
    Christchurch and Canterbury
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Jerry Uili sustained serious injuries to his face, including his eye and upper lip.
    'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong
    2
    The 29-year-old had tried in April to tee up an endorsement deal while being interviewed on Fox Sports.
    Andy Ruiz Jr's wish comes true as Snickers send new champion 'sweet package'
    3
    President Donald Trump smiles as he arrives on stage to receive a prayer at McLean Bible Church, in Vienna, Va., Sunday June 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
    Donald Trump's slick new hairdo gains attention ahead of UK visit
    4
    Parker is the only loss on Ruiz Jr's professional boxing record.
    'I don't really care' - Andy Ruiz Jr shuts down talk of rematch with Joseph Parker
    5
    The agenda for Trump's Europe journey is both ceremonial and official.
    President Trump blasts London Mayor in tweet as he arrives for UK state visit
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    Air New Zealand Boeing 787 (file picture).

    Air New Zealand wins diversity and inclusion award at international event
    Reflection of snowy mountains in Lake Hauroko in the Southern Scenic Route, New Zealand

    Search called off for missing boatie in Fiordland

    Motorcycle passenger dies, rider injured following crash near Port Waikato
    00:09
    Homebound holidaymakers witnessed the blaze which was reported around 2:10pm today.

    Watch: Trailer carrying quad bikes goes up in flames on SH1 near Ashburton