Canterbury University working on Covid-19 breath test to replace invasive nose swab

“Over lockdown, we started brainstorming how we could adapt existing biomolecular sensing approaches to detecting Covid. The key insight is that you need a ‘recognition element’ that specifically and selectively binds to part of the virus – in our case, the spike protein.”



“The first thing we tried was part of the ACE2 receptor to which the virus is known to bind but it was too hard to make enough of it. We then discovered a paper in the literature about non-helical DNA sequences that were evolved to bind to the spike protein, and then built them into a range of different sensing systems and tested how well they worked.”



If the test is developed to completion, the test could revolutionise Covid-19 testing, reducing the need for the invasive nasal test and reducing the turnaround time for results and increase the volume of tests that can be performed.