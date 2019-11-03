Canterbury University dorm room death: Coroner unable to say when student died

Medical evidence could not reveal exactly when Canterbury student Mason Pendrous died in his hall of residence.

The body of the 19-year-old student was found in September when his friend climbed onto the roof at the halls of residence where the teenager lived and looked into his room.

Mr Pendrous was in his first year studying e-commerce and was living at Sonoda - a student hall of residence run by Campus Living Villages (CLV).

Today, a Christchurch District Court heard that Mr Pendrous died some time between 26 August and 10 September.

Police inquest officer Constable Robert Stokes gave evidence in court about the last time Mr Pendrous was seen and heard from.

Coroner Sue Johnson said the young man was on the cusp of adulthood and his death is a tragedy that must not be forgotten.