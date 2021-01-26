Canterbury towns hit record temperatures, sweltering in summer sun

Two Canterbury towns have recorded all-time record temperatures today, with others breaking January highs.

Your playlist will load after this ad

According to NIWA, Cheviot and Akaroa reached all-time record high temperatures with 38 and 37.9 degrees Celcius respectively.

Akaroa's previous all-time high was 35.4, with Cheviot's 37.8 degrees.

According to MetService, Ashburton recorded a 39 degree celsius temperature at Ashburton Airport, while Timaru hit 37.5 degrees Celsius.

Timaru’s January high surpasses the 36.4 degrees recorded at Timaru Airport in 2015. Official temperatures have been recorded there since 1972.

Ashburton’s 39-degree record trumps the 35.9-degree mark recorded there in January 2011, and is the highest temperature ever recorded at the location by MetService.

NIWA records have the hottest temperature in Ashburton recorded at 41.3 degrees in 1973.

Things also warmed up in Christchurch today, hitting 34.5 degrees but still short of the 36 degrees forecast.



Today's record temperatures come after Canterbury firefighters were kept busy yesterday with two large brushfires.