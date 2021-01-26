TODAY |

Canterbury towns hit record temperatures, sweltering in summer sun

Blair Norton, 1 NEWS South Island Editor
Source:  1 NEWS

Two Canterbury towns have recorded all-time record temperatures today, with others breaking January highs.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Canterbury was the hottest region, with Ashburton nudging 40 degrees. Source: 1 NEWS

According to NIWA, Cheviot and Akaroa reached all-time record high temperatures with 38 and 37.9 degrees Celcius respectively.

Akaroa's previous all-time high was 35.4, with Cheviot's 37.8 degrees.

According to MetService, Ashburton recorded a 39 degree celsius temperature at Ashburton Airport, while Timaru hit 37.5 degrees Celsius.

Timaru’s January high surpasses the 36.4 degrees recorded at Timaru Airport in 2015. Official temperatures have been recorded there since 1972.

Ashburton’s 39-degree record trumps the 35.9-degree mark recorded there in January 2011, and is the highest temperature ever recorded at the location by MetService.

NIWA records have the hottest temperature in Ashburton recorded at 41.3 degrees in 1973.

Things also warmed up in Christchurch today, hitting 34.5 degrees but still short of the 36 degrees forecast.

Today's record temperatures come after Canterbury firefighters were kept busy yesterday with two large brushfires.

Fire and Emergency NZ have cancelled fire permits for Canterbury and much of the upper South Island due to the dry weather.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Weather News
Blair Norton
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland officer jumps into water to save young boy with autism 100m out to sea, as police helicopter films
2
Person drowns at Auckland's popular Piha Beach
3
Visa blunder means some people 'may now be in NZ unlawfully'
4
Horror in Sydney as 92-year-old grandmother raped in her home
5
Auckland woman calls for housing 'system' shake-up as she struggles to buy first home in hot market
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman charged with aggravated careless driving after fatal Whangamoa crash

Police to carry guns, three men arrested after firearm incidents in Hawke's Bay

Problem Gambling Foundation says it's 'a shame' Kiwi music giants Six60 being used on scratchie tickets

Lemons in short supply in New Zealand this summer