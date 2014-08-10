 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Canterbury town records New Zealand's highest temperature in seven years

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It's been hot in the North Canterbury town of Waiau today. 

Heatwave

Source: 1 NEWS

So hot, in fact, the mercury has hit the highest temperature in New Zealand in the last seven years.

NIWA said a weather station in Waiau recorded a temperature of 37 degrees.

It's the warmest temperature recorded in NZ since February 6 2011, when Timaru hit a scorching 41.3 degrees. 

It was also the warmest January temperature recorded since January 24 2009, which it hit 37 degrees in Culverden. 

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Check the weather in your region on the 1 NEWS NOW weather page

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Raw video: Watch the spectacular moment a pair of orca glide past youngsters swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island


2

Canterbury town records New Zealand's highest temperature in seven years

3
Woman in workplace.

How will the new Kiwi employment law reforms affect you?

01:45
4
The PM today announced in that 70 per cent of NZ employees will no longer have 90-day trials applying to them.

Ninety-day trial period scrapped for most employees, as PM announces major workplace law shake-up

00:57
5
The man is facing a raft of charges following the incident on the Karikari Peninsula.

Raw video: Man arrested after allegedly ramming police car in Northland, vehicle with family inside

00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Raw video: Watch the spectacular moment a pair of orca glide past youngsters swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


00:57
The man is facing a raft of charges following the incident on the Karikari Peninsula.

Raw video: Man arrested after allegedly ramming police car in Northland, vehicle with family inside

The 45-year-old is facing a raft of charges following the incident.


03:02
After another round of talks, the pact is set to be signed in Chile in March.

Opinion: Now it's in charge, Labour showing 'compromise and flexibility' over TPP support

1 NEWS' Andrea Vance says there was always something half-hearted about Labour's opposition to the deal.


01:45
The PM today announced in that 70 per cent of NZ employees will no longer have 90-day trials applying to them.

Ninety-day trial period scrapped for most employees, as PM announces major workplace law shake-up

Jacinda Ardern announced the changes in Wellington today.


00:10
All 60 people on board abandoned the burning ship and were rescued.

Whakatane tourist boat fire, sinking exposes lack of crew training - Transport Accident report finds

The PeeJay V ran into trouble in January 2016 when a fire broke out in its engine room while returning from an trip to White Island.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 