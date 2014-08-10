Canterbury town records New Zealand's highest temperature in seven years

It's been hot in the North Canterbury town of Waiau today.

Heatwave Source: 1 NEWS

So hot, in fact, the mercury has hit the highest temperature in New Zealand in the last seven years.

NIWA said a weather station in Waiau recorded a temperature of 37 degrees.

It's the warmest temperature recorded in NZ since February 6 2011, when Timaru hit a scorching 41.3 degrees.