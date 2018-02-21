Canterbury Television site transformed into 'peaceful place' seven years on from tragic earthquake collapse

The former site of the Canterbury Television (CTV) building in Christchurch, which has been transformed into gardens, received a blessing before opening to the public on the seventh anniversary of the devastating earthquake today.

The CTV building collapsed in the earthquake that struck on February 22, 2011, killing 115 people - which accounted for the majority of the 185 deaths.

It's intended that the site, on the corner of Cashel and Madras Streets, will become a peaceful place in the central city for people to sit and reflect among the gardens, says Otakaro Limited chief executive Albert Brantley.

"Fourteen cherry trees, seven kowhai trees and over 50 different species of plants will bring increasing amounts of colour as they get established - the existing four trees on the site also remain in place."

"There is also a place where people can leave mementos and flowers next to words of remembrance," Mr Brantley said.

Three of the car parks and much of the building's foundation have been retained, while the western side of the foundation has been covered with stone chip.