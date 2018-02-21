 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Canterbury Television site transformed into 'peaceful place' seven years on from tragic earthquake collapse

share

Source:

NZN

The former site of the Canterbury Television (CTV) building in Christchurch, which has been transformed into gardens, received a blessing before opening to the public on the seventh anniversary of the devastating earthquake today.

The garden will be opened to the public today, on the seventh anniversary of the tragic collapse.
Source: 1 NEWS

The CTV building collapsed in the earthquake that struck on February 22, 2011, killing 115 people - which accounted for the majority of the 185 deaths.

It's intended that the site, on the corner of Cashel and Madras Streets, will become a peaceful place in the central city for people to sit and reflect among the gardens, says Otakaro Limited chief executive Albert Brantley.

"Fourteen cherry trees, seven kowhai trees and over 50 different species of plants will bring increasing amounts of colour as they get established - the existing four trees on the site also remain in place."

"There is also a place where people can leave mementos and flowers next to words of remembrance," Mr Brantley said.

Three of the car parks and much of the building's foundation have been retained, while the western side of the foundation has been covered with stone chip.

A planting and private blessing took place with the victims' families yesterday, while the gardens will open to the public today.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Diana Wood posted video of the raging torrent on Tuesday as Cyclone Gita raged across the South Island.

Watch: Terrifying footage shows horse caught up in raging torrent of mud during Cyclone Gita

01:10
2
Question time became heated in Parliament this afternoon.

Paula Bennett in feisty exchange with PM over Kelvin Davis’ charter schools ‘conflict of interest’, before Winston leaps to her defence

3
Local road flooding in Paraparaumu. Photo taken at intersection of Nathan Ave and Manly St.

Houses evacuated on Kapiti Coast due to severe flooding

00:15
4
The Kiwi trio almost caused a massive upset against South Korea but it left them out of breathe for a race against the Dutch.

Watch: NZ men's skating team come agonisingly close to gold medal race, have nothing left in the tank for bronze

03:31
5
Moya Carrothers' best friend Alice wanted something good to happen in her life.

Meet Moya, a devoted mum-of-three who lost her husband - she's been surprised with the trip of a lifetime

01:59

Whakanuia! Te Karere marks 35 years of broadcasting in Te Reo Maori

Derek Fox read the first official Te Karere news bulletin in 1983, – all four minutes of it!

00:51
Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

Watch: Confronting new helicopter footage shows mammoth task ahead to clear Takaka Hill slips

Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

00:36
Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on his farm in Bainham.

Raw: Watch as raging torrents of water rush over sodden Golden Bay paddocks during Cyclone Gita

Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on a farm in Bainham.

01:31
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Weather easing as ex-Tropical Cyclone Gita moves away from country, some rain for east of South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:15
The ex-tropical Cyclone moved across the country last night leaving a mess and many people without sleep.

'Logs crashing against the rocks' - Titahi Bay resident describes tremendous noise caused by Cyclone Gita during the night

Mauricio Torrealba told 1NEWS about his "scary" experience.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 