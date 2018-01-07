Canterbury summer school offering courses with a twist

A summer school programme in Canterbury is inspiring adults to learn some unique new skills.

The course is held every year at Mount Hutt College in Methven and the creative do-it-yourself courses have attracted many to the week-long programme.

It's a summer school that is all about the practical, from soap making to upholstery. The school has been offering the courses for more than 30 years.

Methven summer school's Kate Lambarth said the students learn lifelong skills, "which is great".

"People learn how to make it and they can take a recipe home and it's something that they can keep doing afterwards as well because they've got all the instructions."

There are 26 courses and around 200 students have signed up this year.

Organisers say the volunteer help and support from the Methven community has been the key to success.

"What we love and what we really get out of being on the committee of summer school is seeing everyone so excited every morning as they go away to their courses," said Ms Lambarth.

"It's so rewarding to see that."

The most popular course this year is home curing, where students can learn how to make their own bacon, salami, or a ham from scratch.