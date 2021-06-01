TODAY |

Canterbury residents returning to sodden homes as clean-up begins

Source:  1 NEWS

Those able to return to their flooded Canterbury homes are now facing a big clean up as floodwaters begin to subside.

Damien Perriton returned to his home for the first time following the flooding today. Source: 1 NEWS

Many of those affected are saying it's the worst damage they've ever seen.

One of those, Damien Perriton, returned to his Hinds home today.

Last night he and his family were trapped in Ashburton after being forced to flee.

“We’re just going to have to get everything out of here. It's everything you own and you can’t do anything about it,” he told 1 NEWS.

The clean-up will likely take months with the Government giving $500,000 in emergency funding for farmers. Source: 1 NEWS

The Greendale Golf Course  was also hit hard, being swallowed by the nearby Hawkins River.

Greenkeeper Mick Brickwood said it's the worst flooding he's seen in his 20 years at the club.

"One other was bad, but it was mainly out the back," Brickwood told 1 NEWS. "But yesterday all of this was covered in water."

Greendale Golf Club greenkeeper Mick Brickwood said it will take plenty of "man hours" before the course can open again. Source: 1 NEWS

Brickwood said he expects the clean-up operation to take more than two weeks to get the course up and running again although he won't be certain until they can get access to the holes at the back to see what damage has been done there.

The Insurance Council has issued advice to help speed up claims, including taking photos of damage and not disposing of any items until claimants have spoken to their insurer.

The council also says insurance can help with temporary accommodation. 

