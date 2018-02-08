 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Canterbury police take to social media to find missing 20-year-old woman

share

Source:

Breakfast

Anna James-Revell was last seen in Rangiora, and her disappearance is out of character.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:05
1
Ruud Kleinpaste says aerosol fly sprays are not the answer.

'Numbers that come in will be greatly reduced' – bug man's top tip on how to avoid summer fly invasion

00:18
2
Anna James-Revell was last seen in Rangiora, and her disappearance is out of character.

Where's Anna? Canterbury police desperate to find missing 20-year-old

3
Police car

Man, 68, charged with murder after 78-year-old shot dead in Taranaki

4

Check the forecast in your region: Weekend washout in store for Auckland as Northland prepares for subtropical downpour

00:25
5
Australia's Deputy PM is expecting a baby with a former staffer.

Watch: Barnaby Joyce says marriage break-up one of his 'greatest failures', slams 'salami slicing' of private life

01:41
Ten riders were killed in January, sparking police to call for safe driving.

'It's going to kill ya' - January spike in motorcycle deaths on Kiwi roads worries police

A third of those killed on the road last month were on motorbikes.


01:59
The International Energy Authority says power prices in NZ have risen much faster than other countries.

Power prices in the spotlight in major Government review of electricity market

Are New Zealanders paying too much for their power? That's the question a new Government review will ask.

00:30
The large multi-storey building in Hualien, Taiwan, is one of many buildings destroyed by the quake.

Four dead, dozens of people unaccounted for after 6.4 magnitude Taiwan quake

The magnitude 6.4 quake caused at least four buildings in worst-hit Hualien county to cave in.

00:30
The large multi-storey building in Hualien, Taiwan, is one of many buildings destroyed by the quake.

Watch: Taiwan military hospital tilts at insane angle following deadly 6.4 magnitude quake

The multi-storey building is one of many destroyed by the quake today in Taiwan's east.


00:15
A bid to pull the truck up onto its wheels saw it flop down onto its other side near the Kaimai Ranges summit.

Video: The moment rolled truck flops onto its other side as Kaimais recovery bid goes awry

No one was injured and the driver of the truck managed to get out, but the trouble didn't end there.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 