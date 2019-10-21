Canterbury police launch homicide investigation after serious assault in Hornby

Canterbury police are appealing for information following the death of a man in Hornby yesterday.

A man in his 30s sustained serious injuries during an assault on Skerten Avenue and died at the scene, authorities revealed today.

Police received reports of an assault around 7.45pm.

They have since arrested two people and are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter.

Inquiries are ongoing as police continue to speak with witnesses, and scene examinations are underway at the property and another address in Bishopdale.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information about this incident.

In particular, police said, they would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a white Holden Commodore parked on Skerten Avenue around 7:30 or 7:45pm yesterday.