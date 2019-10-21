TODAY |

Canterbury police launch homicide investigation after serious assault in Hornby

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

Canterbury police are appealing for information following the death of a man in Hornby yesterday.

A man in his 30s sustained serious injuries during an assault on Skerten Avenue and died at the scene, authorities revealed today.

Police received reports of an assault around 7.45pm.

They have since arrested two people and are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter.

Inquiries are ongoing as police continue to speak with witnesses, and scene examinations are underway at the property and another address in Bishopdale.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information about this incident.

In particular, police said, they would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a white Holden Commodore parked on Skerten Avenue around 7:30 or 7:45pm yesterday.

Anyone with information can call police on 03 363 7400, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Authorities in Hornby received a report around 7.45pm yesterday. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:24
Michael Leitch leads Brave Blossoms' bow to thank fans after World Cup exit
2
Japan bows out of the World Cup to cheers from fans
3
Irish writer takes aim at All Blacks after Sevu Reece's selection for RWC quarter-final - 'Ignoring their own values'
4
Quade Cooper fires not so subtle parting shot at Michael Cheika
5
'So proud of my team' - Jamie Joseph reflects on Japan's historic World Cup
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Person seriously injured in Christchurch assault
00:21

More than 2000 take part in Nelson's 25th mask parade
01:40

Ngapuhi's new leader wants investigation into tribe's finances after Sonny Tau's resignation
02:19

'National party with a capital n' - Winston Peters baits National, declares NZ First is the party of the centre