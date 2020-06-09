Canterbury police hunting for convicted killer who's on the run

Canterbury police are hunting for a convicted killer who's on the run and has a warrant out for her arrest.

Melissa Wepa. Source: Supplied

Melissa Wepa spent 15 years in jail after stabbing Caroline Gardiner 50 times and dumping her body down a bank.

She was sentenced to life in prison in 1997 for the crime before being paroled in 2012, but has been recalled to prison several times in the intervening years on various breaches.

Canterbury police are now trying to track her down again.

In a statement issued late last night, police asked for anyone who had seen the 46-year-old to come forward.

Police say there is a warrant out for her arrest, but did not elaborate.

She's described as 157cm tall and of a medium build, with distinctive facial tattoos.