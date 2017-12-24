 

Canterbury police bring heart-warming Christmas joy to a family in need

Canterbury police and local businesses have come together to make Christmas special for a family in need. 

Acting Senior Sergeant Julie Fifield and Senior Constable Bruce Ward wanted to see if they could make Christmas happen for this family regardless and enlisted the help of two local stores.

Acting Senior Sergeant Julie Fifield and Senior Constable Bruce Ward visited a home yesterday morning and found there would not be a Christmas for six children due to money difficulties. 

So, the two officers took it upon themselves to make sure Christmas would come. 

They approached local businesses and received generous donations of food toys from two stores. 

Whitcoulls provided toys, games and books, while Pak'n'Save donated meat and fruit for the family. 

Canterbury police shared the story on Facebook, and said "The family were overwhelmed, humbled and extremely grateful that Christmas will indeed come in 2017."

"Their tears, laughter and smiles were very real."

The post has gained nearly 100 likes and has been shared 48 times. 



Canterbury police bring heart-warming Christmas joy to a family in need


