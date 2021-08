Cantabrians are being urged to keep an eye out for a young girl who has gone missing from an area south-west of Christchurch

Tiana, 12, has gone missing from the Rolleston area. Source: Supplied

Twelve-year-old Tiana is described as being 170cm tall and of a thin build, reported missing from the Rolleston area.

A spokesperson said police, along with her family, have serious concerns for her safety.

Anyone who has information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 111.