Canterbury Museum to celebrate 150th birthday with exhibition of rarely seen treasures

Source: 1 NEWS

Canterbury Museum is celebrating 150 years since it first opened its doors by showing off some of its rarely seen treasures.

A special birthday exhibition will be displaying some of the more rarely seen treasures. Source: 1 NEWS

The museum’s birthday exhibition kicks off from tomorrow with 31 special pieces on show.

“For the 150th birthday you can't really resist showing off your favourite things,” says Anthony Wright, museum director.

“These 31 generally aren't displayed because they are so fragile and so old and tender.”

Some of the prized pieces include a dress that’s more than a century old, and was worn by none other than Kate Sheppard.

The dress was worn as she fought for the right for women to vote in the 1890s.

“The dress itself is spectacular; it's a silk and chiffon dress and even the features on it are fabulous and they speak to some of Kate's views,” says Sarah Murray, curatorial manager.

The one and only huia bird nest in the entire world is also on show, along with the boots Sir Edmund Hillary wore on Mt Everest.

"These are just magical and you see them and you think about that journey that they took in the 1950s to get to the top of that mountain," says Murray. 

The first book to be written, illustrated, printed and bound in the Antarctic is also being exhibited, as well as bones of the South Island giant moa.  

