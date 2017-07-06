 

Canterbury motorists warned of icy roads as snow, rain predicted for South Island

Motorists are being warned to take extra care on South Island roads as a mixture of snow and rain tomorrow could make driving dangerous.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

A front moving east across the South Island overnight is expected to bring light snow and possibly freezing rain for Canterbury, Otago and Southland.

Motorists have been told the combination of snow and rain could cause roads to become icy and make driving hazardous.

