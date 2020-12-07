Canterbury Mongols MC gang properties raided, with one person arrested

Police executed two search warrants today at properties linked to the Mongols MC gang, arresting one person and recovering $6000 cash and a stolen vehicle.

Cash and a .22 caliber rifle seized during a police operation on Mongols MC properties in Canterbury. Source: Supplied

Detective Inspector Julian Rinckes said a loaded semi-automatic firearm was also recovered in relation to the operation.

One of the properties raided was an address on Main South Road in Burnham, and the other was a property on Rolleston Drive in Rolleston.

Police said the raids related to a "core group" that are "alleged to be involved in the importation, distribution and manufacture of illicit drugs throughout Canterbury".

The one person arrested, a man aged 45, was wanted for breaching bail and will appear at Christchurch District Court today.