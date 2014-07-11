 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Canterbury man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for importing cocaine

share

Source:

NZN

A Canterbury man was given a lengthy prison sentence today for importing and supplying cocaine worth more than $2 million.

A bag of cocaine

Lee Dixon, 34, pleaded guilty to importing 6kg of cocaine in the Christchurch High Court and sentenced to 14-and-a-half years in prison.

Dixon was arrested on July 2, 2015, following an investigation by detectives from the National Organised Crime Group, called Operation Hook.

The court heard of money transfers and correspondence between Dixon and associates in South America.

He was charged with importing a Class A drug, four charges of supplying it, offering to supply it and failing to provide police with a computer password under the Search and Surveillance Act.

Dixon, an air conditioning engineer, was already on home detention for importing a small amount of cocaine for personal use when he was arrested.

Customs investigations manager Bruce Berry says this operation is another example of agencies such as Police and Customs working together to protect New Zealanders from harmful drugs.

Dixon has a minimum non-parole term of seven years.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Comments left on the Warehouse Facebook page after the public and store staff intervened in a woman allegedly beating a child

Woman charged after Warehouse staff and public step in to stop her allegedly beating young girl in store

00:15
2
Ten people were hospitalised after a tower-drop ride malfunctioned in Turkey.

Video: Terrifying moment amusement park ride malfunctions, slamming riders into the ground

3
Toddler filmed alone in South Auckland.

Mother of crying toddler filmed wandering South Auckland street wearing only a nappy spoken to by police

00:23
4
Locals had to do some digging to identify this huge carcass that washed up on a Napier beach.

Watch: Napier locals left confused after bizarre carcass washes up on Westshore beach

01:15
5
The NRL star said he felt a genuine sense of devotion to the club after they helped him “revive” his career.

'It reached the point where I had to make a call' - Kieran Foran reveals he's leaving Warriors

01:15
The NRL star said he felt a genuine sense of devotion to the club after they helped him “revive” his career.

'It reached the point where I had to make a call' - Kieran Foran reveals he's leaving Warriors

The 26-year-old has confirmed he will return to Sydney at the end of the season.

Bennett is already an associate finance minister so offers stability but Bridges offers a fresher face.

Protesters were 'more aggressive than I'd previously seen' - Paula Bennett tells court she feared repeat of Steven Joyce dildo attack

The deputy PM has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.

00:29
Kai Yip Cheung will spend a minimum of nine years inside after the was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland.

Video: The moment man is sentenced to 15 years in prison over New Zealand Customs' $176m meth bust

Kai Yip Cheung was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland today.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

Toddler filmed alone in South Auckland.

Mother of crying toddler filmed wandering South Auckland street wearing only a nappy spoken to by police

Footage was posted online yesterday by an Otara woman who found the child.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ