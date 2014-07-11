Canterbury man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for importing cocaine

A Canterbury man was given a lengthy prison sentence today for importing and supplying cocaine worth more than $2 million.

A bag of cocaine

Lee Dixon, 34, pleaded guilty to importing 6kg of cocaine in the Christchurch High Court and sentenced to 14-and-a-half years in prison.

Dixon was arrested on July 2, 2015, following an investigation by detectives from the National Organised Crime Group, called Operation Hook.

The court heard of money transfers and correspondence between Dixon and associates in South America.

He was charged with importing a Class A drug, four charges of supplying it, offering to supply it and failing to provide police with a computer password under the Search and Surveillance Act.

Dixon, an air conditioning engineer, was already on home detention for importing a small amount of cocaine for personal use when he was arrested.

Customs investigations manager Bruce Berry says this operation is another example of agencies such as Police and Customs working together to protect New Zealanders from harmful drugs.