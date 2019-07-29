TODAY |

Canterbury man was gardening when runaway vehicle and trailer hit, killed him — police

A man who was killed by a runaway vehicle in Canterbury on Tuesday has been named as 53-year-old Bradley James Walker, known as Trev. 

The Akaroa man was gardening in the driveway of a Duvauchelle property when an unoccupied vehicle and trailer hit him, police said today as they outlined the horrific incident. 

Emergency services were called to Bayview Crescent, an hour southeast of Christchurch, just after 4pm but Walker died at the scene. 

His death has now been referred to the coroner and WorkSafe.

