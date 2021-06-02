TODAY |

Canterbury man, 108, receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Source:  1 NEWS

One of New Zealand's eldest residents has been vaccinated against Covid-19. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bill Mitchell, 108, decided to get the jab. Source: 1 NEWS

At 108 years old, World War II veteran Bill Mitchell from Canterbury recently got his first jab.

When it was all over, he asked his vaccinator: "Is that all?".

Mitchell's jab is one of 1900 doses given across more than 30 aged care facilities in Canterbury so far.

He told 1 NEWS he'd been "very chesty lately", so it was one of the reasons he decided to get vaccinated.

The centenarian is planning to get his second jab in about six weeks.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Free lunch debate: Can schools tackle hunger and dependency at the same time?
2
No checks being made on beneficiaries paid by Government to move to start new jobs
3
Auckland woman's car stolen at VTNZ after WOF inspector leaves it unattended with keys inside
4
Group of students stuck in Auckland busway lift after allegedly jumping in it causing it to break
5
Marsden Point oil refinery workers fear major job losses as shutdown looms
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Govt to receive advice on Victoria travel bubble pause tomorrow, before making decision

Group of students stuck in Auckland busway lift after allegedly jumping in it causing it to break
00:44

Waikato DHB restores more than half its servers following crippling cyber attack

Pair charged over attack which left boy, 4, with permanent brain damage