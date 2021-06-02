Canterbury man, 108, receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

One of New Zealand's eldest residents has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

At 108 years old, World War II veteran Bill Mitchell from Canterbury recently got his first jab.

When it was all over, he asked his vaccinator: "Is that all?".

Mitchell's jab is one of 1900 doses given across more than 30 aged care facilities in Canterbury so far.

He told 1 NEWS he'd been "very chesty lately", so it was one of the reasons he decided to get vaccinated.