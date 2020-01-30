Canterbury group sick of dumped tyres take matters into their own hands

A North Canterbury action group says it's fed up waiting for the Government to sort out illegal tyre dumping, so they're taking matters into their own hands.

They’ve connected with Christchurch businessman Philip Mauger, who has turned an old woodchipper into a mobile tyre shredding machine, and are fundraising $300,000 to tackle the problem.

Julia McLean, of the newly formed group Accountability Action, says she decided to open the appeal after waiting in vain for the Government to act on the massive tyre dumps dotted around the country.

The stockpiles are a major fire hazard and environmental risk but are able to pop up due to a loophole in the current legislation, which does not put a limit on the number of tyres that can be stored in one location.

Ms McLean says the lack of Government action is leaving the community to “clean up the cost”.

“We're not prepared to sit back any longer, and wait for this permanent fire risk or environment hazard to take on a life of its own,” she says.

“We've waited, we've worked with the authorities, but now it's time for community to step up, step in, and clean it up.”

The funds would be used to arrange for shredding and transport of the tyres to a recycling plant in the North Island.

Mr Mauger says he decided to experiment after hearing about large tyre stockpile near Amberley, holding between 120,000 and 150,000 tyres left behind by an operator collecting from tyre shops.

“I like sort of solving problems and things like that,” he says, explaining his DIY shredder.

“I wannt to make my one transportable so it can be on wheels, so it can go round places like Gore, Balclutha, and Invercargill or Dunedin, or whatever, it doesn't matter, and take the machine to the tyres, rather than dragging all the tyres up from Invercargill to Christchurch to get them done here.”

The contracting boss had converted an old woodchipper sitting out of operation on his yard, installing blades that were imported from overseas.

The Government is working on a mandatory product stewardship scheme, which could see tyres declared a “priority product”, but it has been in development for some time.

The designation would allow them to charge a fee at import, to help with the clean-up after the fact.

As it stands, five million tyres reach the end of life every year, and three quarters of those end up in landfills, stockpiles or other illegal dumps. The rubber they are made of does not break down.

Minister of Conservation and Land Information Eugenie Sage says that scheme, along with plans to create a National Environment Standard to make rules about tyre dumping is a “priority” for the Government and may be rolled out by the middle of this year.

“I understand their concern, tyres are something that keep me awake at night,” she says.

“These things take a while to develop, to consult the public on, we're a democracy, we like to hear people's views.”

But those on the ground are sick of waiting and hope get cracking on their own, if they can secure charitable donations.