Canterbury floods: No quick fix in line for damaged Ashburton Bridge after engineers find 'massive' crack

Source:  1 NEWS

State Highway 1 at Ashburton Bridge has been closed after drivers reported the bridge was "slumping underneath them" after the bridge was compromised by the fast-flowing river.

The tough decision was made to close the bridge after motorists reported it dipping as they crossed it this morning, Lisa Davies said. Source: Breakfast

Despite the Ashburton River continuing to subside overnight and currently having a flow rate of 470m3, Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown confirmed the bridge was compromised by the huge amounts of water rushing under it in recent days.

Jacinda Ardern shares ‘devastating’ flooding footage from helicopter

Peak flow during the flooding was more than three times the current flow: 1448m3.

The bridge, which links two sides of the mid-Canterbury town, is in danger of collapsing. Source: 1 NEWS

Brown said police had been called to close the bridge shortly before 7am.

"We’ve had some people driving across it this morning and they’ve given us reports that the road has been slumping underneath them as they drive it over," he told Breakfast.

The initial assessment has revealed a massive crack on both sides of one of the main piles holding the bridge up. Source: 1 NEWS

Brown later told 1 NEWS two engineers are assessing the bridge, which cuts not just Ashburton but the South Island in two. 

He said the initial assessment has revealed a massive crack on both sides of one of the main piles holding the bridge up. The crack is wide enough to fit a hand in.

"It's not going to be a quick fix, it's going to take some time," Brown said, adding that engineers need to wait for the water to drop before carrying out assessments.

"It won't be days, it could be weeks."

PM Jacinda Ardern said the number one focus is restoring connectivity in the flood-affected areas. 

“It has caused some parts of the region to be cut off,” she said of the bridge closure while visiting flood-affected areas this morning.

The compromised bridge means another section of State Highway 1 has been closed in the Canterbury region. Source: Breakfast

Ashburton Bridge is the fifth bridge in the region which had either been destroyed or needed repair, the mayor said.

Brown said teams were assessing whether roads that have closed in recent days could be reopened today to allow drivers to travel south.

“We’re trying to get the roads opened as fast as we can today, assessing damage.”

As a result of the bridge closure, the only supermarket and gas station on the cut-off south side has seen an influx of residents stocking up.

Brown said people in the south of the town did not need to panic buy.

"We will have a route hopefully up and running by tonight and those supermarket shelves will be stocked when that happens."

Queues were seen at the bowser while a number of cars were parked outside the supermarket.

The bridge closure had cut off residents on the south side of the town, with many rushing to stock up on essentials. Source: 1 NEWS
Many rushed to the only petrol station and supermarket on the south side of Ashburton to stock up on essentials. Source: 1 NEWS

Civil Defence in the wider Canterbury region said earlier this morning that the region can start moving into clean up-mode.

Mountain Bike Ashburton says the flooding has left the bulk of its tracks underwater. Source: Mountain Bike Ashburton

The red alert weather warning has been lifted following heavy rain and flooding over the weekend.

The crack is wide enough to fit a hand in. Source: 1 NEWS

Some locals have had to spend a second night in emergency accommodation after 300 homes were evacuated.

A state of emergency remains in place for the region, as rivers threaten more flooding.

“This is extraordinary,” the Breakfast host said as large debris could be seen floating down the waterway behind him. Source: Breakfast

Residents are warned that the risk is not over and they should remain on high alert as it could take days for the water to recede.     

A number of other road closures are still in place for the region including State Highway 1 from Burnham to Dunsandle and from Temuka to Hinds; State Highway 73 from Springfield to Castle Hill; State Highway 77 from Darfield to Mt Hutt and from Rakaia Gorge to Methven; State Highway 79 from Fairlie to Rangitata; and State Highway 75 from Barry’s Bay to Birdlings Flat.

