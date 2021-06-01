Canterbury floods: Ashburton Bridge closes as drivers report it sagging, engineers find 'massive' crack

State Highway 1 at Ashburton Bridge has been closed after drivers reported the bridge was "slumping underneath them" after the bridge was compromised by the fast-flowing river.

Despite the Ashburton River continuing to subside overnight and currently having a flow rate of 470m3, Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown confirmed the bridge was compromised by the huge amounts of water rushing under it in recent days.

Peak flow during the flooding was more than three times the current flow: 1448m3.

Brown said police had been called to close the bridge shortly before 7am.

"We’ve had some people driving across it this morning and they’ve given us reports that the road has been slumping underneath them as they drive it over," he told Breakfast.

The initial assessment has revealed a massive crack on both sides of one of the main piles holding the bridge up. Source: 1 NEWS

Brown later told 1 NEWS two engineers are assessing the bridge, which cuts not just Ashburton but the South Island in two.

He said the initial assessment has revealed a massive crack on both sides of one of the main piles holding the bridge up. The crack is wide enough to fit a hand in.

Ashburton Bridge is the fifth bridge in the region which had either been destroyed or needed repair, the mayor said.

Brown said teams were assessing whether roads that have closed in recent days could be reopened today to allow drivers to travel south.

“We’re trying to get the roads opened as fast as we can today, assessing damage.”

As a result of the bridge closure, the only supermarket and gas station on the cut-off south side has seen an influx of residents stocking up.

Queues were seen at the bowser while a number of cars were parked outside the supermarket.

The bridge closure had cut off residents on the south side of the town, with many rushing to stock up on essentials. Source: 1 NEWS

Many rushed to the only petrol station and supermarket on that side of town to stock up on essentials.

Civil Defence in the wider Canterbury region said earlier this morning that the region can start moving into clean up-mode ahead of a visit from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to flood-affected areas today.

The red alert weather warning has been lifted following heavy rain and flooding over the weekend.

Some locals have had to spend a second night in emergency accommodation after 300 homes were evacuated.

A state of emergency remains in place for the region, as rivers threaten more flooding.

Residents are warned that the risk is not over and they should remain on high alert as it could take days for the water to recede.