Canterbury fishers rescued by helicopter after trips go seriously wrong

Two Canterbury fishers had to be rescued by a helicopter after their trips went badly wrong today.

One of the incidents was in Waimakariri and the other in Peraki, with both requiring an emergency response from police, Fire and Emergency NZ and the helicopter service.

A man has been charged with breaching the health notice in relation to the Waimakariri incident and is set to appear in Christchurch District Court.

Fishing is allowed under Level 3 as long as people are doing so from the shore.

"Under Alert Level 3 any outdoor activity should be low risk and in your local area," Senior Sergeant Paul Robertson said in a statement today.

"Our message remains the same: when it comes to outdoor recreational activities we need people to stay local and apply common sense.

"As these two instances clearly demonstrate, if you don't do that you could risk injury or require search and rescue services."

