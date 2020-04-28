TODAY |

Canterbury fishers rescued by helicopter after trips go seriously wrong

Two Canterbury fishers had to be rescued by a helicopter after their trips went badly wrong today.

Social distancing still applies, and private boats are not allowed, but anglers have been allowed to reel them in.

One of the incidents was in Waimakariri and the other in Peraki, with both requiring an emergency response from police, Fire and Emergency NZ and the helicopter service.

A man has been charged with breaching the health notice in relation to the Waimakariri incident and is set to appear in Christchurch District Court.

Fishing is allowed under Level 3 as long as people are doing so from the shore.

"Under Alert Level 3 any outdoor activity should be low risk and in your local area," Senior Sergeant Paul Robertson said in a statement today.

"Our message remains the same: when it comes to outdoor recreational activities we need people to stay local and apply common sense.

"As these two instances clearly demonstrate, if you don't do that you could risk injury or require search and rescue services."

Only two new confirmed Covid-19 cases were announced in New Zealand today but Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says people need to stay vigilant and stick to the rules, instead of slacking off.

The Level 3 restrictions are being reviewed on May 11, with a potential drop to Level 2 to be decided.

