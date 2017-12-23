Canterbury fires a stark reminder of the risks of dry weather, says Fire and Emergency

Fire crews have worked overnight and through Sunday morning to bring two Canterbury fires under control.

The first blaze destroyed two houses at Rolleston, on the south-west outskirts of Christchurch yesterday, while a second fire at Coutts Road, to the north of the city, burnt through piles of sawdust and logs.

But, having been contained by nightfall, the Rolleston fire caused no further damage overnight and fire teams have been able to douse any hot spots.

Fire crews will continue to monitor the site on Sunday and into Christmas Day when an expected southerly wind change is predicted to bring temporary relief, Fire and Emergency NZ's Richard McNamara says.

Fire crews also remain on-site at the Coutts Road fire where heavy machinery, supported by tankers, are breaking apart the piles of sawdust and logs so any remaining hot spots can be doused.

Mr McNamara said the blazes on the edge of Christchurch were a stark reminder of the risks dry weather can bring and urged residents to takes steps to prepare themselves and their properties for fire ahead of time.

It comes after fires raged earlier this year in Christchurch's Port Hills district for 66 days from February to April, destroying nine homes and ravaging 1661 hectares of land, the equivalent of 1600 rugby fields.

FIRE SAFETY TIPS:

* Make sure your property has a good water supply and access for fire trucks

* Have an escape plan ready in an emergency

* Call 111 immediately if you see smoke

* Create a firebreak around your home by clearing the area of vegetation

* Store firewood in a cool dry place that is not next to your home because the wood can dry out in the sun and ignite easily