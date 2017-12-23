 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Canterbury fires a stark reminder of the risks of dry weather, says Fire and Emergency

share

Source:

NZN

Fire crews have worked overnight and through Sunday morning to bring two Canterbury fires under control.

Fire crews were called to a grass fire in the suburb of Rolleston yesterday afternoon.
Source: 1 NEWS

The first blaze destroyed two houses at Rolleston, on the south-west outskirts of Christchurch yesterday, while a second fire at Coutts Road, to the north of the city, burnt through piles of sawdust and logs.

But, having been contained by nightfall, the Rolleston fire caused no further damage overnight and fire teams have been able to douse any hot spots.

Fire crews will continue to monitor the site on Sunday and into Christmas Day when an expected southerly wind change is predicted to bring temporary relief, Fire and Emergency NZ's Richard McNamara says.

Several structures are said to be ablaze and residents have been evacuated from their homes.
Source: Jason Shaw

Fire crews also remain on-site at the Coutts Road fire where heavy machinery, supported by tankers, are breaking apart the piles of sawdust and logs so any remaining hot spots can be doused.

Mr McNamara said the blazes on the edge of Christchurch were a stark reminder of the risks dry weather can bring and urged residents to takes steps to prepare themselves and their properties for fire ahead of time.

It comes after fires raged earlier this year in Christchurch's Port Hills district for 66 days from February to April, destroying nine homes and ravaging 1661 hectares of land, the equivalent of 1600 rugby fields.

Numerous fire engines and a helicopter are attending the blaze.
Source: 1 NEWS

FIRE SAFETY TIPS:

* Make sure your property has a good water supply and access for fire trucks

* Have an escape plan ready in an emergency

* Call 111 immediately if you see smoke

* Create a firebreak around your home by clearing the area of vegetation

* Store firewood in a cool dry place that is not next to your home because the wood can dry out in the sun and ignite easily

* Be careful when using machinery capable of sparking a fire and dampen down the area you plan to work in on the morning before you start

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nation's prisoners set to enjoy simple Christmas lunch - costing $6 per inmate

2

Five hospitalised after car crashes into watery bank in Waikato

3
Police car generic.

Driver killed after three-car crash in Rotorua

4
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

Travellers stuck in the airport after flights delayed

5
Acting Senior Sergeant Julie Fifield and Senior Constable Bruce Ward wanted to see if they could make Christmas happen for this family regardless and enlisted the help of two local stores.

Canterbury police bring heart-warming Christmas joy to a family in need


04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Sunshine forecast for much of the country on Christmas Day, but there is a chance of rain

Find out the weather forecast for the big day tomorrow.


02:12

Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed leaves behind his wife and a five-month-old son after a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver fatally hit him.

00:19
Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

Area Commander Dave Berry says two houses have been completely destroyed, as well as "numerous" sheds.

00:18
Several structures are said to be ablaze and residents have been evacuated from their homes.

Residents evacuated from houses as massive scrub fire breaks out near Christchurch

Fire and Emergency were called just after 3pm with two homes now completely destroyed by the fire and another partially damaged.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 