Canterbury firefighter's family lose their own home to blaze one day after Christmas

Source:  1 NEWS

A Canterbury Plains firefighter and their young family have lost their home to a fire just one day after Christmas.

The family, consisting of two adults and four children aged two, four, five and six, were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs after the fire broke out in a home in Leeston yesterday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the Leeston Volunteer Fire Brigade wrote, "One of our own and their family have today lost their home to a fire".

"The most important part is they are safe, but all they have left are the clothes they stand in."

The brigade has since thanked the wider community for their "generosity and kindness" after receiving offers of donations for the family.

A Givealittle page will be set up for the family at a later date.


 

