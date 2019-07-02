Canterbury firefighters battling blaze on roof of Methven's popular Brown Pub

Ten fire trucks are outside a popular pub in the Canterbury ski town of Methven, as firefighters battle a blaze on the business' roof.

The alarm was raised at the Canterbury Hotel, also known as the Brown Pub, just before 9.30am, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS.



All people have been accounted for.



The fire has since been contained, but firefighters are still working to extinguish it.

A spokeswoman for Blue Pub, opposite The Brown Pub, told 1 NEWS there were large flames coming out of the roof when the fire was spotted.