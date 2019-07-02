TODAY |

Canterbury firefighters battling blaze on roof of Methven's popular Brown Pub

Ten fire trucks are outside a popular pub in the Canterbury ski town of Methven, as firefighters battle a blaze on the business' roof.

The alarm was raised at the Canterbury Hotel, also known as the Brown Pub, just before 9.30am, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

All people have been accounted for.

The fire has since been contained, but firefighters are still working to extinguish it.

A spokeswoman for Blue Pub, opposite The Brown Pub, told 1 NEWS there were large flames coming out of the roof when the fire was spotted.

She said they are working to help the emergency responders by making coffee, and that firefighters “are doing a good job”. 

The Brown Pub in Methven. Source: Google Maps
