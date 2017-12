A fire has been "partially contained" in Hororata, Canterbury after a shed fire spread to two paddocks.

A fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS they are more condiment than they were earlier that they'll be able to contain the fire.

Ten fire engines, 15 tankers and five helicopters are on the scene. Rural tankers and specialist units have also been called in to support crews on the ground.

Fire crews from as far as Ashburton, Rangiora, Christchurch and Selwyn have been called to the scene and police are assisting to evacuate homes on Bealey Road.

The fire has burned through paddocks on Bealey, Substation and Derretts Roads.

In a tweet by Fire and Emergency NZ, they stated "no homes have been lost and we hope to return people back to their homes shortly."

"Firefighters will keep working to keep the fire contained as winds change."

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson is warning people to be extremely vigilant and take extra precautions when mowing lawns, lighting BBQs, or lighting any kind of fire.

Dry, hot and windy conditions of late are contributing to the possibility of sparking a fire.