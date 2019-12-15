Canterbury fire callouts triple over past two weeks

Fire call outs around Canterbury have tripled over the last two weeks as fire danger indicators climb sharply.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The spike has prompted fire restrictions to be put in place across the region and after multiple fires breaking out over the weekend, the ban has proven more than timely.

A fire in West Melton yesterday was the seventh fire in the region in just two hours and the fire service wasn't taking any chances.

“The first officers realised this had a bit of potential so they resourced up really early which has allowed us to get on top of it really quickly," says Colin Russell, Fire Area Commander.

Fire risk has hit the very high mark and is continuing to increase, thanks to high temperatures and grass drying off creating lots of readily available fuel.

That's why fire restrictions are now in place throughout Canterbury, meaning no fires can be lit in the open without a permit and those permits could be revoked if the risk rises to extreme.

“Conditions are getting drier and the fire environment is more volatile so again people need to be more careful,” says Mr Russell.