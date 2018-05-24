Canterbury farmer's 90 pregnant cows spared from being slaughtered until Tuesday, day after Govt decides on M bovis plan

Warning: Some people may find details in this story disturbing

Prebbleton Farmer Gary Burgess says he received the news this morning, that MPI will delay taking his pregnant cows to the freezing works until Tuesday, the day after the Cabinet announcement on how to proceed.

MPI made the order to kill the stock after testing indicated they may be infected with Mycoplasma bovis. The cull was originally set to happen on Monday.

However, Mr Burgess says he's been told if there are protests or it's made difficult to remove the cows on Tuesday he will be charged under the Animal Welfare Act and won't receive any compensation.

The family has been overwhelmed with support from all round New Zealand since they voiced their emotional concerns about the "barbaric" process last night.

MPI has told 1 NEWS infected properties will continue to be depopulated until a decision's made on Monday.

The Burgess' have 90 heifers less than six weeks from giving birth.

Prior to their reprieve from MPI, the family had spoken about their horror at the potential slaughter of pregnant cows.