Canterbury farmer smashes his own world record with massive wheat yield

A Wakanui farmer has just beaten his own world record for the greatest ever wheat yield. 

The Watson family farm and its record-breaking soil can be found by heading for the sea after you hit Ashburton.

Eric Watson previously gained the world record in 2017 with a staggering 16.791 tonnes per hectare.

Now, he’s gone even better, smashing his own record with 17.4 tonnes per hectare.

“At the moment there’s some going to the North Island for feed,” Mr Watson told Seven Sharp when asked where it all goes.

It’s not all about records for Mr Watson though.

“I just enjoy farming - I’ve enjoyed farming for all my life. I still enjoy it, it's always a challenge - something new is always coming along.”

