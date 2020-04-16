Canterbury DHB tells at-risk Burwood Hospital cleaner to 'come in' or 'take leave'

While most New Zealanders are safe at home, thousands of health workers across the country continue to face the difficult decision on whether to head in or risk contracting Covid-19.

Many with underlying conditions are being forced to take annual leave or sick leave, leaving them worried about their future.

Helen Norman works as a cleaner at Burwood Hospital in Christchurch but due to her type 2 diabetes her GP told her not to go to work as it would risk her contracting Covid-19.

“The doctor sent an email saying no I should not work because of my condition and my age,” she told 1 NEWS.

Canterbury DHB, though, conducted its own health assessment and a phone consultation with an occupational physician, then cleared the 69-year-old for work – telling her to either come in or take leave.



“I may have to go in and risk my life, which is what you're doing. You're going to work and you're risking your life, especially now,” says Ms Norman.

The dispute centres around the essential workers leave scheme set up by the Government for these exact situations.

DHBs can't apply, so they're using a common health assessment instead to deem what is safe and what isn't.

Ms Norman is one of many heath workers across the country told it’s safe to return.

She believes the Canterbury DHB should offer special leave to people like her.

“It's not just for me, it's for everybody else out there. I don't know how people are managing if they don't have leave left,” she says.

An employment lawyer says employers should use good faith.

“So in this case if good faith was to apply the employer would consider special paid leave of some form and then obviously it is something to consult with the employee about considering their particular circumstances. Annual leave is something that has been used by employers to cover leave like this,” Blair Edwards says.

Canterbury DHB has cleared 84 per cent of workers to work in all areas. Ten per cent are restricted to lower-risk areas. Five percent are in non-patient areas and just one per cent work from home or are on special leave.