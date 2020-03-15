Canterbury cruise ship patient tests negative for coronavirus

A patient being tested for the coronavirus on a cruise ship off Akaroa, Canterbury, has come back negative for the disease.
Passengers weren't able to disembark the Golden Princess cruise ship after it arrived in Akaroa Harbour yesterday morning.
Three people were put into quarantine on-board after one person developed symptoms of Covid-19.
That person has been tested and found negative for coronavirus, a Golden Princess spokesperson told 1 NEWS this morning.
The spokesperson couldn't confirm what the next move for the ship is.
It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a ban on cruise ships entering the country.
On Saturday, she said no cruise ships will be allowed to arrive in New Zealand until June 30.
Tighter border restrictions have also been put in place, with almost all arrivals into the country ordered to undergo a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period from today.