TODAY |

Canterbury cruise ship patient tests negative for coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS

A patient being tested for the coronavirus on a cruise ship off Akaroa, Canterbury, has come back negative for the disease.

The Golden Princess cruise ship berthed in Akaroa Harbour, in Canterbury. Source: 1 NEWS

Passengers weren't able to disembark the Golden Princess cruise ship after it arrived in Akaroa Harbour yesterday morning.

Three people were put into quarantine on-board after one person developed symptoms of Covid-19.

That person has been tested and found negative for coronavirus, a Golden Princess spokesperson told 1 NEWS this morning.

The spokesperson couldn't confirm what the next move for the ship is.

It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a ban on cruise ships entering the country.

On Saturday, she said no cruise ships will be allowed to arrive in New Zealand until June 30.

Tighter border restrictions have also been put in place, with almost all arrivals into the country ordered to undergo a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period from today.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Health
Travel
Tourism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rāhui in place after one dies in incident on Waikato River near Taupō
2
Trump criticised for 2018 disbanding of National Security Council pandemic unit
3
John Armstrong: Bold measures in face of coronavirus could be Jacinda Ardern's finest hour
4
Health Director-General 'disappointed' man with coronavirus travelled to NZ while awaiting test results
5
Covid-19: Everyone entering New Zealand will be required to isolate, cruise ships banned
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man dies in workplace incident near Motueka
02:53

Al Noor mosque survivor reunites with paramedics who saved him, one year after terrorist attack
03:28

Travellers' plans in turmoil due to coronavirus self-isolation requirement
00:27

Trump criticised for 2018 disbanding of National Security Council pandemic unit