Canterbury cruise ship patient tests negative for coronavirus

A patient being tested for the coronavirus on a cruise ship off Akaroa, Canterbury, has come back negative for the disease.

The Golden Princess cruise ship berthed in Akaroa Harbour, in Canterbury. Source: 1 NEWS

Passengers weren't able to disembark the Golden Princess cruise ship after it arrived in Akaroa Harbour yesterday morning.

Three people were put into quarantine on-board after one person developed symptoms of Covid-19.

That person has been tested and found negative for coronavirus, a Golden Princess spokesperson told 1 NEWS this morning.

The spokesperson couldn't confirm what the next move for the ship is.

It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a ban on cruise ships entering the country.

On Saturday, she said no cruise ships will be allowed to arrive in New Zealand until June 30.