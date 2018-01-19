 

Canterbury cricketer sentenced to community work for assaulting man

Canterbury cricketer Ken McClure has been sentenced for an assault charge.

Ken McClure of Canterbury batting during the the Ford Trophy one day cricket elimination final game between Canterbury v Otago Volts held at Hagley Oval. 27 January 2016. Photo: Joseph Johnson / www.photosport.nz

Ken McClure.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty in November to assaulting a man in Hanmer Springs on September 10.

Afterwards, he made himself temporarily unavailable for representative cricket, requesting that he be allowed to take time out of the game to reflect on his circumstances and to undergo counselling.

At sentencing today, McClure was given 200 hours community work, 12 months supervision and will provide financial reparation to the victim.

Canterbury chief executive Jez Curwin said the young man had accepted full responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty to the charge.

"Now that he has been sentenced. we are all hopeful that Ken will move on to the next stages in what we hope will be a long and successful career," he said.

Canterbury coach Gary Stead said the incident was "totally out of character" for McClure.

Christchurch and Canterbury

