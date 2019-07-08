Canterbury couple’s lifestyle block marred by 20-metre-tall cell tower surprise Hannah Wallis Fair Go Reporter Fair Go SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email More From New Zealand Hannah Wallis Christchurch and Canterbury Your playlist will load after this ad There are plans for 400 cellphone towers to go up across NZ, and the farmers Fair Go spoke with aren’t happy about it. Source: Fair Go More From New Zealand Hannah Wallis Christchurch and Canterbury