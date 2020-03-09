TODAY |

Canterbury congregation's prayers answered after fire crews save church from blaze

Source:  1 NEWS

The vicar of a small Leeston church saved from a blaze this afternoon says the congregation prayed just yesterday morning for the fire service.

Vicar Susan Gill says they’re grateful to the firefighters who battled the Leeston blaze. Source: 1 NEWS

By Isaac Gunson

Two firefighters were hospitalised for smoke inhalation because of the blaze, one is in a serious condition.

Vicar Susan Gill told 1 NEWS the church doesn’t usually pray for the emergency services, but included the fire service in their prayers on Sunday.

“Just so grateful that they have come to our aid right when we needed them,” said Ms Gill. 

When asked if she felt like it was a miracle, Gill simply responded, “absolutely”.

1 NEWS understands the fire was started by a faulty car, which had pulled over in a patch of grass nearby.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand area commander Dave Berry said the fire got very close to the church.

"The church has been saved," said Mr Berry.

“The brigades have done a great job again in structural protection, so I’m very pleased with the team has put in.”

New Zealand
Religion
Christchurch and Canterbury
