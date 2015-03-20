Canterbury company fined $1.7 million for 'fraudulently blending and mislabelling wine'

A Canterbury company and three people have been sentenced over a number of charges after fraudulently blending and mislabelling wine, then falsifying records to cover it up, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

FIle image of two glasses of white wine.

Southern Boundary Wines directors Scott Charles Berry, 37, and Andrew Ronald Moore, 45, and its employee and winemaker Rebecca Junell Cope, 44, received their sentences at the Christchurch District Court today after a long-running investigation, says MPI’s Director of Compliance Gary Orr.

The company received a $1.7 million fine. The court noted that the scale of the fine reflects the culpability of the offending and provides a deterrent effect.

Mr Berry was sentenced to 10 months and two weeks’ home detention and ordered to pay reparation of $25,000.

Mr Moore was sentenced to two months and two weeks’ home detention and ordered to pay reparation of $20,000.

Ms Cope was sentenced to 200 hours community work.

“This investigation began in earnest in 2014 when MPI inspectors visited Southern Boundary Wines’ facility and found a rubbish sack of winemaking records," MPI said in a statement today.

“By meticulously piecing together these records, as well as other documents and evidence, we were able to build a picture of offending which eventually led to a series of convictions and today’s sentencing.

“New Zealand’s wine industry has a well-earned reputation with importing countries because of the quality and integrity of its products.

“This matter was first brought to our attention by a now-former employee of Southern Boundary Wines. I’d like to acknowledge that person’s courage to come forward and expose significant offending.