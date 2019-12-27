TODAY |

Canterbury cat feared dead in house fire returns home after two days

Jordan Oppert , 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Some good news has arrived for a family who lost everything in a house Fire on Boxing Day.

Zoe returned to her Canterbury home after being feared dead in a house fire for two days. Source: Supplied

The Burnham family thought they’d lost their cat Zoe in the fire and dreaded having to break the news to their four kids, but two days later she has returned. 

Property owner and veteran rural firefighter Jessie Jones said Zoe was a bit worse for wear but has perked up after a few big bowls of water and some food. 

Canterbury firefighter's family lose their own home to blaze one day after Christmas

The family were enjoying time outside on their six-acre lifestyle property, when they heard the smoke alarms blaring and thick black smoke billowing out of the house around 5.30pm the day after Christmas. They were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

The cause of the blaze was an electrical fault in the laundry.

The Burnham property belonged to a veteran volunteer fireman, his wife and their four young children. Source: 1 NEWS

