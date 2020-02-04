Canterbury braces for heavy rain this afternoon with 'significant flooding' expected

Heavy rainfall and "significant flooding" is expected to hit Canterbury from this afternoon, as a complex low-pressure system makes its way across parts of the country this weekend.

Drenching downpour rain storm water is overflowing off the tile shingle roof. Source: istock.com

A red alert warning has been issued for Canterbury south of Amberly, a category that’s reserved for “only the most extreme weather events”, according MetService.

The last time the alert was issued by MetService was for Southland in February 2020 which saw a state of emergency put in place following severe flooding and washed out roads.

Around 80 to 120mm of rain is expected for coastal parts of Canterbury, with that number increasing gradually inland up to 300mm in the Canterbury High County and foothills.

The rain is expected to cause "dangerous river conditions and significant flooding", according to MetService.

The MetService red alert warning comes into effect from 3pm today and is set to stay in place for the next few days, ending at 11am Monday.

There’s also an orange warning for heavy rain that’s been issued for the rest of the region from Amberley to Kaikōura, starting from 3pm today through to 3pm Monday.

Up to 200mm of rain is expected during that period, with peak rates up to 20mm per hour later tonight and through tomorrow, according to MetService.

Some areas across the North Island can also expect “relatively short burst of heavy rain to some areas”, according to MetService. Heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are expected in the Bay of Plenty east of Whakatane.

Parts of the West Coast of the South Island are also being warned to prepare for severe gales this weekend, with a strong wind warning in place for Westland south of Hokitika, and Fiordland.

Meanwhile, MetService says up to 1233 lightning strikes were recorded around New Zealand over a two-hour period this morning.